RAW Superstar wants Vince McMahon's permission to fight outside of WWE

Bobby Lashley has been feuding with Rusev

Bobby Lashley is hoping to receive permission from Vince McMahon to compete in a bare-knuckle fight outside of WWE in 2021.

The two-time Intercontinental Champion has combined his 15-year career in sports entertainment by also competing in mixed martial arts, most notably with Bellator between 2014 and 2018.

Speaking on this week’s episode of The Bump, Lashley mentioned that he felt like “the old Lashley” when he quickly defeated Zack Ryder in an 80-second match on Monday Night RAW.

When asked to explain what he meant by that, the 43-year-old commented on his sporting background and revealed that he wants to try out bare-knuckle fighting next year.

“I’m very basic. I’m a fighter. I love to fight, I love to compete. I’ve amateur wrestled my entire life. I just met with the bare-knuckle guys and we talked to them about possibly doing a bare-knuckles fight, maybe next year if Vince allows me to do it.”

You can watch Lashley discuss Braun Strowman, MMA and more in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy below.

Bobby Lashley’s WWE career in 2020

After his win over Zack Ryder on RAW, Lashley travelled to South Africa to promote WWE’s upcoming tour of the country in April.

The RAW Superstar also hinted that his storyline with Rusev might not be over yet, while he is hopeful of competing in a marquee match at WrestleMania 36, despite not yet being on the card.