RAW before WrestleMania 38 Preview: Survivor Series 2021 rematch to end with a different result, Huge break-up to be teased after two years?

Welcome to the special edition of this year's WrestleMania RAW Preview. The Road to WrestleMania is reaching its conclusion this week, and we're less than seven days away before the incredible weekend starts.

It's the biggest time of the year, and we're in for another crucial episode of Monday Night RAW. Here's what you need to look forward to in an action-packed episode before the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.

#5. RK-Bro face The Usos in a big Survivor Series 2021 rematch

RK-Bro won the Champions vs Champions match at Survivor Series 2021

The Usos will be two among several SmackDown stars to appear on RAW this week. While the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, will be present as well, The Usos have a different role.

They will face RK-Bro in a "Champions vs Champions" rematch from Survivor Series 2021. In the match that took place on November 2021, it was RK-Bro that came out victoriously.

The same may not happen this week, and don't be surprised to see The Usos get a big win before their clash against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Rey Mysterio faces The Miz

The Lucha Legend faces a WWE veteran this week

It won't be their first match, but it could be one of their last together. Rey Mysterio is set to face The Miz on RAW ahead of their big tag team clash at WrestleMania. While Rey Mysterio will team up with his son Dominik, The Miz will team up with celebrity YouTube star Logan Paul.

Several rumors have suggested that The Mysterios could be breaking up ahead of WrestleMania, but there has been no sign or indication of it since 2022 began. However, if The Miz happens to win thanks to a mistake made by Dominik, the seeds of the breakup could be planted.

While the storyline should ideally play out longer, it would be surprising to see the tease happen right before WrestleMania. Dominik could later turn on his father at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. An Eight-Woman Tag Team match on RAW will determine bragging rights before WrestleMania 38

All eight women will compete for the tag team gold at WrestleMania

Ahead of the Fatal-4-Way Women's Tag Team match at WrestleMania, there will be a massive eight-woman bout on RAW. Sasha Banks and Naomi will team up with the RAW duo of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to face Natalya and Shayna Baszler, who will team up with the reigning champions Queen Zelina and Carmella.

While it looked like there was dissent between the champions last week, it turned out to be a ploy, and they're on the same page. The tag team title picture has been nothing short of chaotic, but it has produced a few good matches on SmackDown.

Chaos will be a common factor as all four teams look to get bragging rights ahead of WrestleMania.

#2. Alpha Academy to face The Street Profits

The Street Profits have displayed a new attitude heading into WrestleMania 38. Rather than asking for a title shot, they demanded it, and they got it. However, their party would soon crash as former RAW Tag Team Champions The Alpha Academy made their presence known.

It was only a matter of time before the Tag Team Championship bout became a triple threat match. This week, the former champions will look to get one over The Street Profits heading into the big clash at WrestleMania.

Will it be The Street Profits who thrive with a new attitude, or will the grit and strength of the Alpha Academy lead them to victory?

#1. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to be in the same building on WrestleMania RAW

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding on SmackDown, but their rivalry will pour over to RAW this week. The Red Brand hasn't had any world championship representation in the build to WrestleMania - a rare occurrence.

However, The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate will be in the same building ahead of their massive "Champion vs Champion," "Title for Title", "Winner take all" unification match.

Will Brock Lesnar finally be able to get one over the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history, or will the Roman Reigns era continue? This could be their last or second-last clash before the big main event of WrestleMania Sunday.

Edited by Pratik Singh