Real Judgment Day leader appears to have been revealed on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day was present this week on WWE RAW, and the group seemingly struggled with some internal issues again.

While there have been rumors that Finn Balor is the leader of The Judgment Day since his arrival sparked Edge's termination, this may not be the case. Last night on RAW, Rhea Ripley forced Balor and Damian Priest to work together after their recent falling out and then remained at ringside, attempting to help her team pick up the win.

Michael Cole even noted that it seems that the real leader of The Judgment Day is Rhea Ripley. Although she is one of the group's youngest members, she has excelled over the past few months and is the only main roster champion in the faction.

Ripley is also the only one who speaks honestly to her Judgment Day stablemates and lays down the law when needed.

Rhea Ripley will be forced to defend her WWE Women's World Championship at Payback

Rhea Ripley was a massive part of RAW last night, having to settle the issues with The Judgment Day besides dealing with her personal problems with Raquel Rodriguez. Now that Rodriguez has been cleared for action, she has decided that she wants to cash in her championship opportunity at Payback 2023. Big Mami Cool even attacked Ripley on the red show to send a message.

Ripley is currently stretching herself thin with the issues within her stable and the fact that she has Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and Raquel Rodriguez to contend with. The Eradicator also appears on multiple brands, and this may cause her some problems in the long run.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will be able to dethrone Rhea Ripley next weekend at WWE Payback? Will The Judgment Day play a role in the title bout? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

