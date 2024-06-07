Real-life Bloodline member to attack, cheap win - 4 possible finishes for Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown will be airing later tonight on the FOX Network. This show will deal with the fallout from a huge and shocking episode last week. Most notably, the AJ Styles-Cody Rhodes drama will surely escalate further.

Another interesting situation took place. Following a win at the Countdown to the King and Queen of the Ring show, Bianca Belair was being interviewed when Indi Hartwell showed up and took The EST to task. She was not pleased with Candice LeRae getting hurt by the former Women's Champion.

While attempting to tell Bianca off, Indi was cut off by Belair's tag team partner, Jade Cargill. The Storm shut Hartwell down pretty quickly and the former NXT Women's Champion scurried away, but a match between the two was made official for the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Now, the two powerful and impressive performers will go toe-to-toe on the blue brand. It is not clear how the bout will end, but there are several potentially intriguing ways for the match to conclude and this article will look at some of the most likely.

Below are four possible finishes for Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Indi Hartwell may cheat to win on WWE SmackDown

Indi Hartwell is an accomplished performer, but fans of WWE's main roster shows may not be aware of her past success. Indi is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion.

She has a lot of victories under her belt that were earned fair and square. With that being said, Indi also has a lot of success on WWE's main roster courtesy of Candice LeRae and otherwise cheap tactics.

Those cheap tactics could come into play on SmackDown. While Jade Cargill may be the superior athlete, Indi could cheat to get ahead. In fact, do not be surprised to see Candice LeRae coaching from the sidelines and even getting involved so Indi can pick up a quick, albeit cheap, but important victory.

#3. Jade Cargill could destroy Indi Hartwell in seconds

Jade Cargill is still relatively new to the world of pro wrestling. She started her career in All Elite Wrestling, where she was dominant, but still very green. Upon joining WWE, Jade has trained intensely and is rapidly progressing.

Since joining WWE, Jade has been mostly unstoppable. Outside of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and a disqualification loss to Nia Jax, Cargill has defeated virtually everybody she encounters. This includes crafty stars like Chelsea Green and dominant foes like Piper Niven.

When Indi Hartwell and Jade clash on SmackDown, it could be a quick bout. Jade may obliterate Hartwell within a minute or two, ultimately hitting the Jaded finishing move and dominantly pinning the former NXT Women's Champion.

#2. Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair could cause a double DQ

As noted, there is a very real chance that Candice LeRae will get involved on Friday Night SmackDown. Given she and Indi Hartwell are tag team partners, it feels inevitable. With that being said, Candice won't be the only one out there.

Bianca Belair is also set to be ringside for the bout between her fellow WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Indi Hartwell. Given that Jade and Bianca are champions, it makes sense that The EST would not abandon Cargill when she likely knows interference will take place.

Unfortunately, while Belair will try to stop interference on Candice's behalf, chaos may erupt. Bianca and Candice may both end up getting involved, leading to all four women brawling. The referee would then be forced to declare the match a draw as a result of a double disqualification.

#1. Nia Jax could lay everybody out

Nia Jax is one of the most dangerous superstars in WWE regardless of gender. She is a powerhouse who is not afraid to get violent and vicious, even if it means earning animosity in the locker room and creating fan backlash.

The powerful woman just achieved an incredible feat. She managed to become the 2024 Queen of the Ring. Nia did so after defeating Naomi, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Lyra Valkyria, an impressive array of opponents.

Jax could be on a rampage during Friday Night SmackDown to further prove her superiority. As a result, she could interfere in the bout between Jade Cargill and Indi Hartwell and lay out both women. Nia could assault Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair too. This would show just how dangerous the current Queen of the Ring is.

