Real-life Bloodline member to return after 9 months to cost Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential swerve

Rhea Ripley doesn't have a champion's advantage heading into her match at Crown Jewel next weekend, when she puts her title on the line in a fatal five-way match that includes Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax.

The Women's World Championship will be on the line in the Middle East, but given Ripley's popularity and status within The Judgment Day, it's likely that there will be a controversial finish.

Ripley has recently been seen on SmackDown making an alliance with The Bloodline, but since there is now a definite split between brands, it's unclear if their agreement still stands.

Ahead of Survivor Series, The Bloodline could decide to make it clear that they are no longer on the same page and allow Tamina to make her return, aligning with Nia Jax to help her win the championship.

Both Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka have been linked with joining The Bloodline over the past few months, since both women have links to Roman Reigns and The Usos in real life.

Given that Rhea Ripley is seen as the leader of The Judgment Day, this could be seen as an act of war between brands, kickstarting a story heading into Survivor Series.

Could Tamina return for the first time since the Royal Rumble to cost Rhea Ripley?

Tamina hasn't been seem in WWE in nine months, following her appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Nia Jax recently opened up about her Rumble appearance while talking to Busted Open Radio and revealed that she only returned because she wanted to be part of what Tamina believed was her last one.

"It’s funny because with the previous Rumble (2022), I was not going to come back. I was asked to come back, and I was like 'Absolutely not.' I wasn’t there. But this last one (2023), my cousin Tamina and I talked about it and she said it might be her last one, and I was like 'Well, frick, if that’s going to be Tamina’s last Rumble, I definitely want to be a part of it,' if they wanted me to be a part of it." [H/T: WWFOldSchool]

If Tamina is really coming to the end of her WWE career, then it's likely she will want one more run with Nia Jax before she hangs up her boots.

