Real-life Bloodline member to return after almost three years at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential scenario 

WWE Crown Jewel takes place tomorrow live from Riyadh Saudi Arabia and ahead of the show there are rumors that Grayson Waller could be given a segment on the show.

Waller has become known for presenting The Grayson Waller Effect at Premium Live Events and this trend could continue if he is able to welcome back Rikishi.

The real-life Bloodline member hasn't been seen on WWE TV since January 2021, but it could finally be time for him to return and voice his issues with the current problems within his family.

Rikishi is a face that would be well-known in Saudi Arabia since the country traditionally favors wrestlers from the Attitude Era. It's a surprise that Rikishi hasn't been asked to return before now in order to be part of a show in The Middle East.

Could Rikishi set up a return match for WWE in Saudi Arabia in 2024?

Wrestling has always been an unpredictable business, even when Superstars claim they are retired, it's rarely ever true. Rikishi has included himself in The Bloodline story on SmackDown over the past four years and it's clear that he wants to be part of it on-screen.

If he returns to be part of The Grayson Waller Effect then it could lead to his return to the ring for the first time in years, even if it is just to referee the match between his two sons.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have had a number of issues in the past and many fans believe that there is only one star who will be able to fix the once-decorated tag team.

Do you think it's time for Rikishi to make his return to WWE as part of their trip to Saudi Arabia? Share your thoughts and predictions for Crown Jewel in the comments section below.

