Real-life Bloodline member to return with huge name, legend suspended - 3 last-minute predictions for SmackDown

The penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown before Clash at the Castle 2024 could be an eventful night. The company has announced some interesting match-ups for tonight's show.

On top of that, Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and more are expected to feature on Friday's show.

How will things pan out tonight on WWE SmackDown? Here are three last-minute predictions for the show:

#3. Randy Orton returns on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has been sidelined due to an injury since he failed to prevail over Gunther in the King of the Ring final. While the timeline of his injury is unknown, WWE could throw a curveball at fans by having him return this week.

Given he has some unfinished business with The Ring General, Orton could make a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown to demand a rematch. If that is indeed the case, the company could book the duo in a clash at Clash at the Castle.

#2. Nick Aldis suspends AJ Styles

As fans must be aware, Nick Aldis asked AJ Styles to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' title two weeks ago. However, The Phenomenal One defied the SmackDown General Manager and faked his retirement, only to attack The American Nightmare last week.

This could result in an irate Nick Aldis suspending AJ Styles for his actions on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Given Clash at the Castle is just a week away now, there isn't much time to build the feud. Hence, this potential angle would be a good way of prolonging the ongoing feud between the duo until Money in the Bank 2024.

#1. Roman Reigns makes his first move

Solo Sikoa will anoint Tonga Loa into The Bloodline on Friday night. However, this segment could potentially turn into something more, as two real-life Bloodline members could make an appearance on Roman Reigns' orders to play spoilsport.

The stars in question are none other than Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. Jimmy has been out of action since Solo Sikoa seemingly kicked him out of the heelish faction. Meanwhile, rumors of Jacob Fatu's debut have been doing the rounds for quite a while now.

The creative team could have Jimmy return along with Jacob Fatu to interrupt Tonga Loa's anointment. The duo could work on Roman Reigns' orders and lay waste to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

