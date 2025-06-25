Real-life Bloodline member to shockingly appear & help WWE icon at Night of Champions? Potential explored

WWE Night of Champions this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a weird card on paper. Triple H is giving us two of the biggest matches of the year on the same night: John Cena vs. CM Punk with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring Tournament final, with the winner set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam.

The rest of the card features Sami Zayn against Karrion Kross, Rhea Ripley against Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight, Solo Sikoa against United States Champion Jacob Fatu, and Asuka against Jade Cargill in the QOTR Tournament final. Each match boasts one massive star, but what lacks here is the ability for either bout to stand out as a possible barnburner. However, that does not mean that the undercard at Night of Champions has to be underwhelming.

Not every match needs to be a "tear-the-house-down" wrestling clinic. The beauty of professional wrestling is the distinct number of ways it can connect with fans, and one of them is simple storyline progression—logical in direction and emotional in how it moves. A match between Asuka and Jade Cargill at Night of Champions presents the opportunity to do just that. Naomi, the current Ms. Money in the Bank and Cargill's former ally-turned-bitter enemy, might choose to interfere during The Storm's match against the WWE icon at Night of Champions.

The justification could be simple: The real-life Bloodline member's jealousy and insecurity at the prospect of Jade Cargill getting anywhere near the WWE Women's Championship that Naomi herself has eyes on. Following the events of Night of Champions, Triple H could even set up a match between Cargill and Naomi for Evolution next month and also plant the seeds for the return of Bianca Belair, who is at the center of Naomi and Cargill's conflict.

That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Asuka to turn heel after becoming the Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions?

Naomi's potential interference could be instrumental in Asuka winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which has been the most logical direction since she was announced to make her return for the tournament.

The Empress of Tomorrow would then stand opposite IYO SKY at SummerSlam, with the Women's World Championship on the line. This would not just be a match with deep personal history, but also a showcase of two generations of the absolute best that Joshi wrestling has to offer.

However, leading up to the clash of the former Damage CTRL members, The Empress of Tomorrow might once again return, whether slowly or suddenly, to the dark side. After all, for tomorrow to truly come, embracing the darkness of the night is inevitable. And for a Queen to become an Empress, power must be acquired in whichever way possible.

