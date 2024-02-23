Real-life Bloodline member to side with The Rock and help him betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL? Possibility explored

The Rock joining The Bloodline has added a new dimension to the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. While The Brahma Bull looks to be on his cousin's side, there are speculations that he could be secretly working with Cody and could end up betraying The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL.

The Rock looked set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL as he seemingly convinced Cody Rhodes to give up his spot. However, The American Nightmare changed his mind at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event and made it clear that he would face the Head of the Table at The Showcase of the Immortals. This ultimately led to The Rock and Roman Reigns joining forces, with The Great One turning heel after nearly 21 years.

While the Hollywood star further cemented his heel turn on SmackDown last week, many people are convinced that it is all a ruse and that he will betray Reigns at WrestleMania XL to kickstart the highly-anticipated rivalry between them. However, with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso by The Bloodline leader's side, The People's Champion's task won't be easy.

The Great One could, however, take help from other members of his legendary family. Lloyd Anoa'i, who is Afa Anoa'i's son, recently revealed that he would be in attendance for The Showcase of the Immortals this year. Lloyd could help The Rock when the former WWE Champion decides to turn the table around on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The Rock has teased a long program with Roman Reigns in the past

Fans have been waiting for Roman Reigns and The Rock to collide ever since the former turned heel and proclaimed himself as the Head of the Table. While the duo looked set to finally meet inside the squared circle at WrestleMania this year, Cody Rhodes had a change of mind and decided to take his spot back.

However, there are still hopes that The Brahma Bull could betray his cousin at WrestleMania XL and cost the latter his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Rock has also stated in the past that he was a long-game player, and thus, aligning with The Bloodline could be the first step in the highly anticipated rivalry between him and Roman.

With The Tribal Chief facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, it is still unclear what The Brahma Bull will do at the event. However, he is expected to be in his cousin's corner during the main event.

Do you think The Great One will betray The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

