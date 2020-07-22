WWE Superstar Big Show recently returned on RAW and was involved in a feud with Randy Orton. He wasn't pleased with the fact that Orton laid brutal attacks on Edge who returned to the ring after being forced into a retirement years ago.

After multiple altercations between Big Show and Randy Orton over the last few weeks, both Superstars locked horns in a match last night on RAW. Orton picked his victory in the unsanctioned match and asserted his dominance as the 'legend killer'.

Recently it was revealed that Big Show had the option of choosing between his acting career and continuing to work in the pro-wrestling business. However, Big Show confirmed that he does not want to work as a backstage producer in WWE and he had a compelling reason behind it.

The reason why Big Show doesn't want a backstage role in WWE

In an interview with Newsweek.com, Big Show addressed the possibility of accepting a backstage role in WWE. Talking about the pressure in the job, Big Show stated that he would rather have his head squashed by a car than work as a producer in WWE. He said that he is comfortable with working for five days in a week. The WWE Superstar wants to enjoy that freedom in his schedule.

Here's what Big Show had to say,

"Being a backstage producer, I may as well put my head under a car and back over it. I wouldn't want the headache that our backstage producers go through. I'm in a unique position that I don't have to work five nights a week like when I was full time."

"If you have a talent that is on their way as a big guy or medium-sized guy and I get the chance to get in the ring and work again and ride with this guy for a few days and help them that way, that's where I get to do my best work—being in the ring with them and work out their timing and what's going on in their head, and take them where they need to be. As far as me, I'm around as long as I'm still able to compete and produce. I know that those times are not as much as they used to be back in the day." (WrestlingNews.co)

Now that Big Show has completed his stint on RAW he is expected to return to his acting career. As far as his return in WWE is concerned, WWE will always like to keep that option open.