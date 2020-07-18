The contracts of former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows was nearing its end last year. Back then, AEW had just become public, and there were a lot of rumours surrounding Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' potential move to WWE's rival promotion.

However, both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows decided to renew their contract with WWE. In a recent interview with Ryan Satin, both Anderson and Gallows revealed the reason behind their choice. They stated that more money and several promises influenced them into signing a contract with WWE. At the same time, they also believed that it would be their last contract with the promotion. Here's what Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows had to say during the interview.

Gallows went on to say, “When Triple H is telling you, ‘I want this to be the deal that sets you up for the rest of your life.’ And you’re going, ‘F*ck, man. We’re gonna make a few million dollars over a few years here, it’s a hard thing to dance around."

Anderson further said, “We knew that AEW would be successful. We knew they would pop off. We just succumbed to the amount of money and promises, kept or unkept … but we signed because of the thought that this was going to be our last contract and we were ready to ride it out.”

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' release from WWE

In a shocking turn of events, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were included in the long list of WWE Superstars who were released after WrestleMania 36. The company had cited financial implications of its battle against COVID-19 as the biggest reason behind the multiple releases.

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary!



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/pnAV0jNe12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2020

It was indeed shocking to see Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows make their way out of the company, especially after they had been a part of the main event of WrestleMania 36 (Day 1) when they featured in the Boneyard match. Both Superstars recently revealed that they have now signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling and is heading there for the next chapter of their wrestling careers.