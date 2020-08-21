Real reason why Finn Balor had to take time off after WWE SummerSlam 2019

WWE Superstar Finn Balor made his last main roster appearance at SummerSlam 2019, where he became the first victim of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Following that, the former WWE Universal Champion took some time off and now he has revealed the reason behind his decision.

During a recent interview with Dan Matha on Spark in the Dark, Finn Balor revealed that he had worked for nineteen consecutive years without taking a break until August last year. In fact, he had to work harder when he injured and ruled out of WWE action. All that stress began to take a toll on him, and he had started turning into an unpleasant person.

Revealing the details of his experience, WWE Superstar Finn Balor said,

"I had been working from 2000 until last August, which is 19 years without taking a break unless it was an injury. Even with the shoulder injury, I worked harder when I was out than when I was fit because I was doing rehab three times a day to get back and get going. The stress of the injury and the pressure to come back, that felt harder than when you're actually working. When you're working, you're in the zone and going and going. I had been going for 19 years straight, and I came to a point where I needed a break, not just physically, it was more mentally to be by myself and be away from the boys."

Finn Balor further went on to say that he loves his boys in the WWE, but he needed some time away. He didn't like the person that he was turning into and had started to snap everyone. In the end, he was glad that WWE gave him some time off to clear his head and return when he could once again focus on his work. Finn Balor further noted,

"I love the boys, but it gets to a point where it's just too intense. When you're around them all the time, you just need some space. I needed space from everything; the business, bookers, writers, schedules, everything. It had become too intense. I was turning into a different person that I didn't like. I was snapping at people, I wasn't giving people time in conversations. I was turning into a bitter d*** and I could feel it building and building. Thankfully, the company gave me some time to get my head straight and get better. When I came back, the idea was pitched around to go to NXT." (H/T Fightful)

Finn Balor and his current run in WWE NXT

Recently, Finn Balor has not found himself involved in any major storyline. This week on WWE NXT, he faced Velveteen Dream in a Single's Match. The latter made his return to WWE last week and immediately caught Finn Balor's attention.

They fought for a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match scheduled to take place at WWE NXT Takeover: PPV this Saturday. Although he couldn't qualify for this match, Finn Balor got himself an opponent at Takeover as he is set to face Timothy Thatcher at upcoming WWE PPV.