WWE Rumour Mill: Real reason why Kurt Angle was written off TV revealed

What's the story?

Kurt Angle was removed as general manager of WWE's Monday Night RAW, and it appears that his removal from the position is in order to allow the Olympic gold medalist the chance to return as a wrestler full time.

In case you didn't know

Kurt Angle was with WWE from 1999-2006 and won several championships, including the WWE Championship.

Angle left in 2006 and joined TNA, where he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2013, The second inductee ever, after Sting.

In 2017, Angle returned to WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 33. On the RAW after WrestleMania 33, Angle was revealed as the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Since returning to WWE, Angle has had a handful of matches, teaming with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2017.

He also competed at WrestleMania 34, teaming with 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey, and wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble, eliminating Dolph Ziggler, Primo and Bo Dallas, before being eliminated by Elias.

The heart of the matter

This week, Angle was removed as RAW general manager by RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon and was replaced by 'The Constable' Baron Corbin.

According to Joe Peisich from Barnburner's Fired Up podcast, Angle was replaced to allow Kurt time to train himself to be a wrestler full time.

Peisich also said that Angle is expected to return as a wrestler full-time in October.

There are reportedly plans for Angle to compete at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down, in Melbourne, Australia.

What's next?

From his recent performances, it seems that Angle can still definitely go with the best of the best in WWE. Angle himself has said he hopes to become a World Champion again one day.

Whether we see the wrestling machine compete full-time in October, only time can tell.

What do you think of Angle's removal as Raw's General Manager? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.