Reason for Aleister Black's heel turn reported

Aleister Black made his return to WWE RAW after a one-month hiatus. Black was last seen on WWE TV when Murphy drove his eye into the steel steps a month back. It was earlier reported that Aleister Black was undergoing a character revamp and that was why he was away from the WWE shows for the past month.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Aleister Black was the guest on the Kevin Owens Show. Owens was excited for the show to emanate from the Amway Center that marked the first Kevin Owens show in the WWE ThunderDome.

Aleister Black made his way to the ring with an eye covered, indicating the injury from Murphy a month back. During the show, Aleister Black dropped down in pain. When Kevin Owens went to check on him, Black blindsided him with an elbow shot and the Black Mass. After attacking the former Universal Champion, Aleister Black made his way to the back. This is the first time that Aleister Black is portrayed as a full-fledged heel in the WWE.

Why did Aleister Black turn heel on WWE RAW?

After WWE RAW came to a close, Dave Meltzer, on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE chose to go ahead with Aleister Black as a heel because Kevin Owens has no opponent to work with.

"Kevin Owens needs an opponent because originally he was supposed to face Seth, but Rey signed so now Kevin Owens needs an opponent, so Kevin Owens has an opponent, so it just is what it is.”

Before the Eye For An Eye Match took place at WWE Extreme Rules, Rey Mysterio hadn't signed a new contract with WWE. In fear of Mysterio not re-signing with the company and keeping the storyline uninterrupted, officials hinted at a feud between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

It was also reported that Kevin Owens was a backup plan for Seth Rollins to feud with had Mysterio not re-signed with the company. Now that Rey Mysterio and WWE have come to an agreement, Seth Rollins has continued his feud with Mysterio and Dominik, leaving Kevin Owens without an opponent.