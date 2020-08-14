Reason why the dancers had to be removed from RAW Underground reportedly revealed

RAW Underground has gotten a lot of credit for bringing in some new and innovative concepts in WWE. The segment sees wrestlers combat each other in shoot-style fights inside a ring with no ropes.

Shane McMahon returned to RAW a few weeks back and has been hailed as the genius behind the concept. However, one aspect of the segment has been changed already. The first episode on RAW saw dancers as part of the setup, however, these girls were removed by the time the second episode rolled out.

To think that flak from the audience could be the reason for their removal would be incorrect as both the episodes were taped on the same day.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon could be behind the decision. Meltzer also states that it is good for PR as WWE is trying to position themselves at the leaders in women's evolution in sports.

An interesting note between week one and week two is they dropped the dancing girls. Since last week and this week were taped together, that says after they taped the first installment, somebody convinced Vince, or Vince himself on his own decided the dancing girls don’t fit. It’s probably a good call because when you spend so much time pushing yourselves as leaders in women sports, even if you’re actually 50 plus years behind the actual leaders, presenting a show with that type of dancing girls does counteract that.

RAW Underground's future

Though many believed that this new experiment would not work, it looks like WWE plans on going ahead with RAW Underground each week.

The segment has helped build stars and given a platform to Superstars such as former US Champion Bobby Lashley and 2-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to show their MMA skills in WWE.