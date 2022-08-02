Heartbreaking reason why Theory possibly missed this week's WWE RAW 

Money In The Bank briefcase holder Theory possibly missed this week's edition of WWE RAW due to one of his uncles' untimely passing.

The latest episode of the Monday night show was buzzworthy, with several notable developments taking place. Though almost every top star of the brand made their presence felt on the show, Theory was nowhere to be seen, despite being heavily featured in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam 2022.

However, going by the former United States Champion's recent Instagram post, there seems to be a tragic reason behind his absence. Theory shared a bunch of photos, including a few throwback ones, with his uncle and wrote about his passing.

Check out Theory's post below:

"I don’t know where to begin to explain how much of an impression you made on me. We always had a good time and we always laughed. I know you’re flying high. Rest easy Uncle," wrote Theory

He mentioned that his uncle left a big impression on him and that he'll continue to cherish the time and memories spent with him. Given the personal nature of the loss, it remains to be seen if the 25-year takes an extended time off from wrestling and TV.

Theory didn't have a memorable WWE SummerSlam 2022

Though the MITB holder had a busy SummerSlam 2022, it didn't turn out to be as fruitful as he would have wanted it to be. Theory initially failed to recapture the WWE United States Championship from Bobby Lashley in one of the shortest matches of the premium live event, ending in less than five minutes.

Later, when his music hit during the main event between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, fans erupted to see him possibly join the match. But before he could officially cash in, The Beast Incarnate knocked him down for good, ending all hopes of him pulling off a heist.

That said, Theory still possesses the coveted briefcase, meaning he still has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed Universal Championship.

