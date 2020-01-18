Reason why AEW can possibly lose to WWE NXT and still continue for years revealed

AEW caused quite the stir from the very beginning of 2019 when the foundation of the company was announced. Since then, the company has been divisive, with fans speaking both for and against it.

One thing that the company has done for sure is that it has exceeded the original expectations that were in place. During this week's Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the fact that the company could 'lose' in the rating war to NXT week after week, but Tony Khan and the network, i.e. TNT, were very happy.

"The actual network and Tony Khan are very happy. AEW could lose to NXT for the next 5 - 6 years and still be considered a success. They are a very successful company at the moment with a smallish roster, with very low overhead... they are doing very very good. With the money of Tony Khan, they can operate at a loss for years and it's not really a problem for them. It is considered to be a very strong draw for the network. The network is very very happy with the show that they have been given."

The fact that they had gone above and beyond what was expected is evident, and Tom pointed out that the 'Wednesday Night War' was a marketing ploy all along. They had never expected to achieve what they have so far and the fact that they reached this point from a complete standing start makes it even more praiseworthy.

"The whole Wednesday Night Wars was a marketing ploy. They were never expected to come even close to the numbers they have achieved so far. As when it comes to spikes and dips, they have been settling into a rhythm of six to seven hundred thousand. That's a great achievement from the standing start that they had."

The division of the fans and the 'war' between WWE and AEW has been beneficial for the company as it has helped them to get a loyal following. Now, whether they beat WWE or not, it appears that given the multi-year contract with TNT that they have now signed, and with AEW Dark being turned into a second televised show, AEW is very much here to stay.