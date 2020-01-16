Reason why Brock Lesnar returned to WWE RAW again this week

Phillipa Marie

There was quite an important reason why Brock Lensar was on RAW this week

Brock Lesnar was part of Monday Night RAW again this week, which is interesting since Lesnar only usually makes a handful of appearances on RAW each year. This week, he was part of an interesting segment with R-Truth that led to the 24/7 Championship changing hands. Whilst it's obvious that Lesnar was on RAW to continue to build his involvement in the Royal Rumble match, there could be more to the situation.

Tom Colohue was part of Dropkick DiSKussions again this week and revealed that there is only one reason why Brock Lesnar returned to RAW.

The segment this week with Brock Lesnar was designed for a singular purpose. The reason he was here this week was to further that singular purpose and that is to get as much heat as possible on Brock Lensar because the more you hate someone, the more you cheer when they're eliminated from The Royal Rumble. And it gets to a point where I want you to think back to 2017 Royal Rumble when Roman Reigns came in at number 30 and everyone was furious.

The reason they did that was because you had big names like The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar in that match and it was Randy Orton who would be winning it, who fell a level below. They wanted to ensure Randy Orton got a nice pop so they built up Roman as a massive heel going into that match so that when he was eliminated, everybody cheered. That is exactly what I think is going to happen this time.

