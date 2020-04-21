Reason why former US Champion wasn't able to say no to Triple H's risky yet unique proposal for him

Triple H

Ricochet is not only a former NXT North American Champion but has also held the US Championship on the main roster. The former Champion is one of the best high-flying athletes in WWE and has continually amazed the audience by his unbelievable agility and athletic prowess.

One of his biggest feats was when the young Superstar managed to do a top rope flip while successfully landing on his feet with absolutely no effort. Speaking on WWE Network's Break It Down, Ricochet revealed that it was Triple H's idea for him to do so:

Triple H was like it would be funny if you could just run, flip out of the ring and land right in front of him (Velveteen Dream). 'Could you do that?' I didn't want to say no because I know it's a big opportunity and I just don't like saying no, so I just said 'probably', 'maybe'.

Not only did Ricochet agree to Triple H's unique proposal for him but also managed to execute it successfully. Ricochet was one of the biggest Superstars in NXT and was initially pushed on RAW as well. However, his push has been slowing down as of late and he currently performs in the tag-team division along with Cedric Alexander.

