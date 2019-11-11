Reason why Natalya didn't travel to the UK, will be replaced tonight on RAW

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 22:53 IST

Why was Nattie replaced by Becky Lynch this week on Monday Night Raw?

Natalya has been making headlines all over the world in recent weeks, ever since she was able to wrestle Lacey Evans in Saudi Arabia on October 31st and come out on top. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has since been the subject of a push on WWE TV, a push that was about to take her and Charlotte Flair all the way to the Women's Tag Team Championships.

It came as no surprise that Charlotte and Natalya were handed a Tag Team Championship match this coming week on RAW when it's presented from the United Kingdom, but Natalya wasn't present for the tapings.

Tonight's show was pre-recorded on Friday night following the SmackDown tapings and now it appears that Nattie will be replaced by RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the Women's Tag Team Championship match against The Kabuki Warriors.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, Natalya missed the recent RAW tapings and didn't make the trip out to the UK because of "family obligations."

It's thought that the former Women's Champion will make her return to the ring next Monday Night on RAW, where she could be given another match for the Women's Tag Team Championships, since she wasn't able to wrestle alongside Charlotte this week as part of the show.

Despite the show being pre-recorded three days early, RAW will still be presented at the usual time and will be another stacked show as the build up to Survivor Series continues. Even even though Natalya didn't make the trip to the UK it appears that many members of NXT were able to.

