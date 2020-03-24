Reason why WWE WrestleMania 36 is spread over 2 nights in multiple locations revealed

WrestleMania has gone through several changes this year.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler explains why The Show of Shows will air over 2 nights.

WrestleMania 36 (Credits: Scoop Square 24)

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler recently discussed WrestleMania 36 being a 2-night event and explained why it will emanate from multiple locations on the latest edition of his podcast, "The Jerry Lawler Show".

Lawler went on to reveal the reason behind turning The Show of Shows into a 2-night event. He said that too many wrestlers are involved in the show at the moment, which has led to WWE spreading the event over 2 nights.

"If you really look at the way it's booked right now, if you had it all in one night, that would be almost 40 wrestlers just alone. It's so big, it's going to have to be spread over two nights. That is the truth, there's going to be so many wrestlers involved and in this day and time, you're not going to be able to do it in one location in one night."

Several major events have been canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Many believed that the annual wrestling extravaganza would be canceled or postponed, but WWE decided to move it from the Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center, where there won't be a live audience to watch the show.

A long string of matches has already been set in stone for the show. WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4 and April 5, as per the current schedule.