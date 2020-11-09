Reason why WWE has to vacate ThunderDome reportedly revealed

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to host shows in empty arenas, while also having shows at the Performance Center and the ThunderDome. The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Florida has been a unique, interactive experience that has been a better alternative to the Performance Center.

But, it seems like WWE may have to move venues soon as the ThunderDome may not be available for WWE from the second week of December 2020.

As per PWInsider, WWE will have to vacate the Amway Center as NBA side Orlando Magic will begin training at the venue in December.

Why WWE will have to vacate the ThunderDome in December 2020

PWInsider has reported that WWE will have to leave the venue by December 5, 2020 for the Orlando Magic. The report further states that there has been no indication as to where WWE will host their WWE RAW, SmackDown and main roster pay-per-view shows.

"Unless there is a last second change, WWE will indeed be leaving Orlando's Amway Center arena for the Thunderdome. We are told that the company's production team currrently needs to clear out the venue no later than 12/5 due to The Orlando Magic needing the facility as the NBA is hoping to launch their next season during that time frame. There is no current confirmed plan for WWE's next move but we are told the company has looked into venues in several states to host The Thunderdome going forward, including Florida, Texas and Illinois, among others. Obviously, given the climate of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is subject to change."

WWE had moved to the Amway Center and christened it the ThunderDome in August, debuting on the SmackDown before SummerSlam. The venue has screens dotted all around to give fans a virtual experience of WWE's shows. RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-views have been held at the venue since August.

Meanwhile, NXT moved to the Performance Center and the Black and Gold brand's arena is called the Capital Wrestling Center. NXT moved to the Capital Wrestling Center from Full Sail University.

This month's Survivor Series could potentially be the last WWE pay-per-view at the ThunderDome as the next pay-per-view, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, takes place on December 20, 2020.