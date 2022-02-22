3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss should have won the Women's Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss has been one of the most captivating female superstars in WWE's modern era. Throughout the years, she has been dominating the entire women's division through both her in-ring and mic skills.

The Goddess has been on a roller coaster since she arrived in WWE. Bliss' career started with a 'fairy' gimmick who would sprinkle glitter and is currently acting as a 'weird girl obsessed over a doll named Lily.'

After a series of therapy sessions, Bliss found herself in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Despite her valiant efforts, Bianca Belair won the match by pinning Bliss.

Fans were speculating for The Goddess to win the match as she returned to the squared circle after a long time following her supernatural rendezvous. Here are some reasons why Alexa Bliss should have won the Women's Elimination Chamber.

#3. Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss have never engaged in a high profile feud

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss formed a short-lived team during their NXT run. Since moving to the main roster, they have faced each other in insignificant matches.

This year's Elimination Chamber match Winner bagged a RAW Women's Championship shot at WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch.

WWE had an excellent opportunity to book an interesting feud between the two. The Goddess vs. Big Time Becks would have been the show stealer at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Bliss' career entailed a big win

Bliss is a three-time RAW Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She is also the second Women's Triple Crown Champion. Needless to say, she has been a big draw for the promotion for years now.

Despite being a multi-time champion, her current WWE run is monotonous. Bliss has failed to capitalize on the WWE Universe with her supernatural gimmick. The former women's champion booking her spot at this year's Chamber match would have been a great boost to her career.

#1. Alexa Bliss deserves to main event WrestleMania at least once

To date, there have been two WrestleMania main events involving female superstars. At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey main-evented the show. Meanwhile, at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to close the show.

Alexa has played a pivotal role in elevating the women's division of WWE. She has been pulling off excellent matches for many years. She was the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber winner and the second-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner.

Since WWE EST has already main evented the Grandest Stage once, Bliss should have won the Elimination Chamber match and main evented WrestleMania 38.

