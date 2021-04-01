2 reasons why Asuka should win at WrestleMania and 2 why she shouldn't

Asuka and Rhea Ripley will face off for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Both women deserve the spotlight, and the match itself will truly be one to remember.

Asuka and Ripley have had memorable matches at the past couple of 'Manias. Two years ago, Asuka delivered a banger of a match against Charlotte Flair. Just last year, Ripley and Flair put on arguably the match of the show.

These two superstars will collide for the first time at the showcase of the immortals. Despite the build being strange at times, the match will certainly be great.

Unfortunately, neither woman will get their chance to avenge their losses against Charlotte Flair. But if this is the match we're getting as fans, there's little room to complain.

The question around this match is who will end up on top? Both stars have legitimate claims as to why they should win. As fans, it makes you want to see both women somehow come out as winners.

It goes without saying that both women deserve the title; that's at least a consensus that most fans can agree on. So who will walk out of WrestleMania 37 as the RAW Women's Champion after it's all said and done?

Both Asuka and Rhea present strong cases. Let's look at two reasons why Asuka should retain, and two why Rhea Ripley should dethrone The Empress of Tomorrow.

Should - Asuka deserves validation for her year-long performance

Asuka deserves a win at WrestleMania for her year-long performance. There have been a few bright spots in wrestling following the pandemic's start, and she is certainly one of them. Fans can be thankful for Asuka's ongoing greatness during the empty arena shows.

The Empress of Tomorrow has showcased just how valuable an asset she truly is. Ever since accepting the belt from Becky Lynch, she's done everything.

Her comedic escapades with the likes of Kairi Sane have been top-notch, and she's also delivered great bouts against Natalya and Zelina Vega. All around, she's been entertaining during a time where she could've just played it safe.

One of the things that feels missing from her current title reign is any company effort to get behind her. WWE has treated Asuka as an afterthought at times, which is a shame.

A win on the grandest stage of them all would be a stamp of approval from WWE. It will validate all her hard work and efforts over the past couple of months. Surely Asuka and the fans would appreciate this.

