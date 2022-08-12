2 reasons why Bray Wyatt should return to WWE and 2 why it should be AEW

Bray Wyatt is without question one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry today. After his release from WWE last year, he spent the last year away from the scene, and is currently the topic of discussion.

Wyatt is being linked with a return to WWE and also with a blockbuster debut in AEW. WWE and AEW are two of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world, and it is no surprise Wyatt is linked to the two promotions. The ball is in the former Eater of Worlds' court, and we are excited to see which camp he chooses.

Moving to either promotion comes with its share of pros and cons. On that note, we look at two reasons why Bray Wyatt should join WWE and two why he should choose AEW.

#4. Why Bray Wyatt should return to WWE: There is a revolution going on there

Wyatt will have been happy to know that HHH is now running the show

Vince McMahon's shock retirement has seen Triple H rise to the post of Head of Creative. Since then, we have seen released superstars being re-signed and the quality of the product getting better. Given how competent and adept HHH is at his job, the general consensus is that this is hardly a purple patch.

Bray Wyatt will no doubt have observed the developments taking place at his former place of work. Seeing the likes of Ciampa, Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky and other underused stars getting the spotlight bodes well for a potential return to and stay in WWE.

#3. Why Bray Wyatt should join AEW: The bridges with WWE may have been burned

Bray Wyatt's run in WWE was fantastic, but it arguably could have been so much more. Fans seem to agree that he used to take losses way more than necessary and was afforded questionable bookings during his time as The Eater of Worlds and especially as The Fiend.

Even with Triple H running the show, we wouldn't blame Wyatt if he ruled out a return to WWE owing to his previous experience. AEW, on the other hand, will afford him close to unlimited creative freedom to fully tap into his chosen gimmick. The change of scenery may be what the former Husky Harris needs at this point in his career.

#2. Why Wyatt should return to WWE: He has unfinished business there and fans who love him

The argument against the previous point is that Bray Wyatt is a consummate professional and would use the past to motivate himself. He could return to WWE with a point to prove and finish what he started many years ago. WWE fans are also extremely high on him, which only gives him further incentive to return.

Whether he comes back as The Eater of Worlds or The Fiend or debuts a new character, fans will welcome him back with open arms. Should he return, he will mostly be positioned as a top star. The former Wyatt Family leader winning the world title and finally embarking on a great run with it is the kind of redemption story we would like to see.

#1 Why Wyatt should join AEW: He could do things he can't do in WWE

Even with a rumored switch to a TV-14 setting, there's no denying the fact that WWE operates with restrictions. While that is hardly a complaint, AEW offers blood, gore and other outlandish aspects of wrestling WWE does not at the moment.

If Wyatt is seeking AEW's take on wrestling, it doesn't make sense to return to WWE. He could instead run with near-unlimited creative freedom and wrestle in all kinds of matches. Throw in the fact that AEW houses some of the best wrestlers in the world today, and it will be hard for the former Fiend to look past Tony Khan and company.

Every wrestling fan would love to see Wyatt's genius mind operate with the backing he deserves and the dance partners of his choice. The idea of him locking horns with the likes of Kenny Omega, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy is incredibly exciting. This might just push him to become #AllElite in the coming months.

