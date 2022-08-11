2 reasons why Goldberg shouldn't return to WWE and 2 reasons why he should

Goldberg is one of the most divisive figures in wrestling today. He won the match at WrestleMania XX against Brock Lesnar. Following this, he walked out, and fans never thought they would see him in a WWE ring again. However, he returned in 2016 to fight Brock Lesnar in a mega match at Survivor Series, which he won.

The WWE Universe was ecstatic to see Goldberg at the time, but as the months went by, they started to turn on him. Since the 'Mania match, Da Man has returned to WWE more times than we can count. Some of those outings have been fun, while others, like the one against The Undertaker, were arguably unnecessary.

However, due to how much of a draw he is, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon always kept him as a panic button feud. With WWE entering a new era under Triple H, let's look at two reasons why Goldberg shouldn't return to the company and two reasons why he should.

#4. Why Goldberg shouldn't return to WWE: It will ruin his legacy

The thing about legends in any line of work is that nobody wants to see them overstay their welcome. From cinema to sports and everything in between, fans would rather see them go out with their heads held high than on a whimper.

Goldberg's case is getting to the point where his returns are arguably doing more harm to his legacy than good. He probably should have gone out on a high after his Survivor Series 2016 victory. It's unfortunate to see fans turning on him every time he makes a return.

The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the best to have ever stepped foot in the ring. He deserves to be remembered for his prime years and not for whatever he has done recently. For that to happen, he shouldn't make a return to WWE for the foreseeable future.

#3. Why Goldberg should return to WWE: He could battle Gunther and help raise his star

Goldberg has competed with many of WWE's current top stars, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Given how he is a big draw and one of the biggest stars the industry has ever seen, there is scope in him battling emerging stars and putting them over.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is the biggest example of this. Gunther looks unstoppable and has been on a tear since his arrival. However, he hasn't faced any absolute top stars on SmackDown yet, which is where the former undefeated world champion comes in.

Da Man could face Gunther in a mega match and take the loss to put him over. It would elevate The Ring General into megastardom and give WWE someone to build their shows around.

#2. Why he shouldn't return to WWE: Triple H will be building stars

Welcome aboard. It’s your time!!!! WWE Recruit @WWERecruit 14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. 14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. https://t.co/HL7fcYg0O1 The start of a very exciting journey for 14 young men and women. I had the pleasure of offering them an opportunity … and I’m excited to see them all seize it.Welcome aboard. It’s your time!!!! twitter.com/wwerecruit/sta… The start of a very exciting journey for 14 young men and women. I had the pleasure of offering them an opportunity … and I’m excited to see them all seize it. Welcome aboard. It’s your time!!!! twitter.com/wwerecruit/sta…

The argument against the previous point is that while Goldberg can be used as a cheat code in creating new stars, it's not necessary. With Triple H taking over as Head of Creative, it is clear that the onus is on building top stars who are the main event material.

The Game has a proven history of pushing talented superstars and unlocking the best in them. We saw it during his NXT days and are seeing it on the main roster recently. It's no coincidence that The Game being at the helm has made Ciampa, Karrion Kross, and Bayley suddenly look like a million bucks. If he keeps this up, he will not need Da Man to help him put over superstars.

#1. Why he should return to WWE: He deserves a proper sendoff

With everything said and done, there is no doubt that Goldberg has left an indelible mark on the wrestling industry. However, the past couple of years has seen him return countless times for one more fight. While there is a consensus that he should probably not be doing that, he deserves the spotlight for his eventual and final retirement from the business.

When Goldberg announces that he is officially done with wrestling, it will be a sad day for everyone associated with the industry. If and when he does that, he deserves a proper sendoff with a sold-out crowd chanting his name. We would hate to see him retire through Twitter. To avoid that, he should return to WWE and do it in person.

