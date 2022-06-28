2 reasons why The Miz and Logan Paul should become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and 2 they shouldn't

On the most recent episode of RAW, The Miz was quizzed about WrestleMania 38 and Logan Paul. The last we saw of the YouTuber was him dropping expletives after being hit by a Skull-Crushing Finale.

Miz was asked about Logan Paul's recent tweet, where he was seen training to get back in the ring. The A-Lister took a dig at his WrestleMania tag team partner and said that he rode his coattails into WWE. However, he then proceeded to state that everything was behind them and that they would become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

That last bit is indeed very interesting. Given how both men are so far away from the tag team championship, the assumption the former WWE Champion made could be classified as outlandish. However, if Miz was given permission to say those words on live TV, WWE has surely considered the possibility of it. There are pros and cons to the idea, and quite clear ones at that.

On that note, we look at two reasons why The Miz and Logan Paul should capture tag team gold and two why they shouldn't.

#4 Why The Miz and Logan Paul should become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: It is a crazy result that opens up many possibilities

Two A-List people as tag team champs? Sign us up

Let's get the obvious one out of the way - the wrestling world would go bonkers if The Miz and Logan Paul became tag team champions. It would without doubt put more eyeballs on the product given the latter's popularity and spice up the tag team division.

Those who worry about a celebrity becoming champion can rest easy knowing that Paul seems to be a natural between the ropes. His performance at WrestleMania 38 was fantastic, and he will only get better from here on out.

The possibility of the social media sensation clashing with The Usos, or better yet, Roman Reigns himself, is incredibly delicious. It also opens the door to a stellar feud between him and Miz after they inevitably lose the titles and break up.

#3 Why Miz and Paul shouldn't become tag team champions: WWE needs full-time champions

There's no telling if Paul will appear every week

Between an injury crisis and a top champion who has commitments other than full-time wrestling (Roman Reigns), WWE has a lot of wrestlers MIA. They need all their champions at their disposal every week, and that is not possible if someone like Logan Paul holds gold.

Despite how amazing it would be, Paul will surely not wrestle week in and week out. Even someone as established as The Miz cannot do the work of both men while his partner appears only on some days. WWE would be wise to think about this and not put the titles on Miz and Paul.

#2 Why Miz and Paul should become tag team champions: Given their current situation, the booking they get en route to becoming champions will be great TV

The Miz may think all is well with Logan Paul, but we bet the latter doesn't feel the same way. He will still be bitter from being betrayed after their victory over The Mysterios, as evidenced by his post-match interview.

However, we are certain that should WWE push Miz and Paul into the tag team championship picture, their patch-up will be great to watch. Whether they book them as babyfaces or heels, how they reunite en route to challenging for the titles will be some compelling television. If it comes with the YouTuber turning on The A-Lister after their victory, it would set the stage for a cracker of a feud.

#1 Why Miz and Paul shouldn't become tag team champions: An immediate Miz vs. Paul feud is money

As much as The Miz and Logan Paul would make great tag team champions, a singles feud between the pair is where the money is. The hostility between the pair was started by Miz after his post-match attack on Paul. As much as everyone hates the YouTube sensation, they also wouldn't mind if he humbled The A-Lister.

Miz is currently caught up in a mini feud with AJ Styles, but we expect it to wrap up pretty soon. A SummerSlam match against Paul would be one of the most anticipated contests on the show's card. We are sure both men would make the build and the match itself must-see, more so than a potential tag team championship match.

