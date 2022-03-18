5 reasons why Money in the Bank should take place at WrestleMania 

When Chris Jericho pitched the Money in the Bank idea to WWE, he could not have foreseen the success it would become. The concept is one of the best things in pro wrestling.

Winning the legendary contest grants the superstar a guaranteed world title opportunity that can be cashed in at any moment in time and at a place of the winner’s choosing. There is also an element of unpredictability involved, which makes it an absolutely incredible idea.

Superstars duel for the illustrious briefcase in ladder matches. There is a men’s and a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and both are spectacles every year. They are held at the Money in the Bank premium live event as part of WWE’s commitment to having match-themed shows.

Earlier, however, Money in the Bank was held at WrestleMania instead of its own show. Since the transition, some fans have been clamoring for the matches to be held at the Show of Shows instead. It is indeed an interesting debate to have.

Here are five reasons why the Money in the Bank ladder matches should be held at WrestleMania instead of a premium live event.

#5 On our list of reasons why Money in the Bank should be a WrestleMania feature: It allows more wrestlers to shine

The most obvious reason for having the matches at WrestleMania is to have multiple superstars under the spotlight. While one can argue that WWE can have the same thing happen at another premium live event, nothing is bigger than ’Mania.

Having both ladder matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All allows many superstars to have their WrestleMania Moment (trademark held by Michael Cole). And hey, who is saying no to ladder matches anyway?

#4 There is already a ladder-themed show

Money in the Bank is a great premium live event. In fact, it is always a silent contender for the best WWE show every year. The green event nets green for the company and shows green in the ratings consistently.

However, one can’t help but notice that there is another ladder-themed premium live event on the WWE schedule. Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) takes the ladder match to the next level, and while it can’t match the stakes of its counterpart, it works more on paper at its core.

Having the briefcase hanging above competitors at WrestleMania would solve this problem. It would also allow TLC to become a bigger deal instead of the B-tier show it is seen as.

#3 The schedule would be less packed

Speaking of schedules, WWE’s is teeming with shows. There is so much to consume as a fan that sometimes, it is hard to keep up. Weekly shows, myriad premium live events, and tons of other content on the WWE network make it a chore to invest in at times.

It’s high time to cut some corners from this packed schedule. Ditching some shows will be a start, and Money in the Bank moving to WrestleMania will be part of the trick.

#2 Themed premium live events don’t extensively feature the namesake matches

The problem with shows like Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell and the like is that the names seem like we see more of those matches instead of the standard fare. Instead, it’s pretty much the other way around.

In no way are we saying that HIAC, for example, should have all its matches inside the structure. However, considering the commitment to the names, we probably expect more than the 1-2 gimmick contests we get. Money in the Bank, therefore, could use more ladder matches instead of just two, given how rarely we see them.

#1 It allows WrestleMania to be a bigger occasion

WrestleMania is a show where moments, often historical ones, are created. WWE loves to shape and forge history, and adding Money in the Bank to the Showcase of the Immortals would be a grand step.

Crowning the wrestlers who hold an ace up their sleeve in their pursuit of the top prizes in the industry is worthy of ‘Mania. The scenes, when said people cash in that same night, would be incredible.

