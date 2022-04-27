3 Reasons why Omos should defeat Bobby Lashley in their rematch & 2 he shouldn't

Omos is set to do battle against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. This is a rematch of their WrestleMania 38 encounter, won by the latter.

A lot had changed since that bout when Lashley's manager MVP shockingly turned on him and joined Omos' side. The Playmaker insisted that The All Mighty was nothing without him and took credit for Bobby's recent success.

The decision to turn MVP heel and ally with the seven-footer is good storytelling, as is the dynamic between the former associates. However, it can go one of two ways when it comes to the match. With Lashley winning their first encounter, the question arises as to who must take the win at WrestleMania Backlash.

Here are three reasons why Omos should beat Bobby Lashley and two why he shouldn't.

#5. Why Omos should defeat Bobby Lashley: It would give him some major momentum

Omos will be hell-bent on leveling the score

Omos may be running roughshod over everyone on Monday Night RAW, but the defeat to Bobby Lashley showed the world that the former was not invincible. The Giant will be furious about his loss and look to avenge it in WrestleMania Backlash.

Omos leveling the score would have him pick up the biggest win of his career. It would also strap a momentum rocket to his back. Lashley is a former WWE Champion, and beating someone of his caliber would be a feather in the youngster's cap.

#4. Why Omos shouldn't defeat Lashley: It is 50-50 booking

Omos has had Lashley's number since WrestleMania

WWE is notorious for having wrestlers trade wins for no reason. As far as the proverbial Wrestler's Court (no, not that one) goes, they should stand trial for the countless times they have succumbed to a 50-50 booking.

With Bobby Lashley 1-0 up on Omos, WWE should not have the latter get back a win or a potential rubber match. Lashley winning and proving to MVP that he is fine on his own is what's best for the storyline.

#3. Why Omos should defeat Lashley: It would further the rivalry between Lashley and MVP

As much as we disagree with the 50-50 booking, we can see why there is a case to be made for Omos defeating Bobby Lashley. The tension between the latter and his former manager is palpable, and there is a possibility that it could get even more intense.

That will happen if Omos beats Lashley, presumably with MVP playing a part in the finish. The All Mighty's loss and his former best friend rubbing it on his face would unlock a new and more focused version of him, which fans would love to see. Bobby getting the win in the final match against Omos would also bring the feud to a fitting conclusion.

#2. Why Omos shouldn't defeat Bobby Lashley: WWE can take their time with him

WWE is doing an excellent job of building Omos up. His alliance with MVP is proof that the company is committed to his push, and it can only get better for him from here.

However, WWE does not have to rush into the Omos project. History shows us the example of Braun Strowman, who was unstoppable until his defeat to Roman Reigns at Fastlane 2017. They used the loss to push him further, and the rest was history.

Bobby Lashley is a main-event player and should be booked as such. He should take the win over his younger counterpart and go on to challenge for a world title. Omos, meanwhile, can recover from the defeat and return to winning ways, especially with MVP by his side.

#1. Why Omos should win: It could allow him to challenge for a championship immediately

Omos looks destined to add more titles to his name

Omos hasn't won a championship since he and former tag team partner AJ Styles lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to RK-Bro. Now that he is a singles competitor, it is only a matter of time before he challenges for more titles.

If Omos is to become champion again, he will need to rack up some wins and build enough momentum to challenge one. Beating someone like Bobby Lashley could propel him right into the championship scene.

Who do you think should reign supreme on May 8? Sound off in the comments below.

