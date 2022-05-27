2 reasons why Riddle should be Roman Reigns' next challenger & 2 he shouldn't

Roman Reigns proved to be the difference-maker in the hotly-contested Title Unification Match between The Usos and RK-Bro. Thanks to his interference, his cousins ended up taking the win and becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

What Reigns and company also did was injure one-half of RK-Bro in Randy Orton. That has left Riddle alone and without a partner, and he is understandably upset and angry about what The Bloodline did.

With The Bro losing his Tag Team Championship, the time is right for him to fight for another championship. The obvious target is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, who is the reason he is no longer champion. However, with WWE not booking a title match for The Head of the Table yet, it could very well be the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

On that note, here are two reasons why Riddle should be the one to challenge Roman Reigns next and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#4. Why Riddle should be Roman Reigns' next challenger: WWE has a strong storyline to capitalize on

Riddle exacting revenge on Reigns will be fantastic to watch

One of the best things about the WWE product recently has been The Bloodline's rivalry with RK-Bro. Randy Orton and Riddle took the fight to The Usos and their Roman Reigns every single week, and only lost their titles thanks to a cheap assist from the latter.

Riddle now finds himself with an injured partner and with no title around his waist. Vengeance is something he is looking to exact, and rather than taking it out on the twins, WWE could have him target The Head of the Table himself. Riddle versus Reigns would be a fresh matchup and one wherein the fans can wholly get behind the lovable scooter-riding superstar.

#3. Why Riddle shouldn't be Reigns' next challenger: The outcome of the match is a foregone conclusion

Reigns vs. Riddle will only result in this outcome

As fun as Riddle versus Roman Reigns would be, predicting a winner is about as difficult as riding Riddle's scooter. There is no way WWE will have Reigns drop the title to him, and that takes away from the shine the match has.

Riddle will most certainly take the fight to The Tribal Chief and have him reeling. We may even see a darker and more sinister side to him as he punishes the champion for what he did. Ultimately, though, we don't think it will be enough, and the predictability probably means WWE should look at other options.

#2. Why Riddle should be Reigns' next challenger: It would show the fans his potential as a singles star

Riddle has excelled as a tag team wrestler in the past few months. His role in RK-Bro's success cannot be understated, with his goofy antics, jokes and in-ring work a big part of the team's popularity with the WWE Universe.

However, Riddle's talent is destined for bigger things like singles championships and main-event status. This will only come if he starts wrestling the best the company has to offer. When it comes to the elite, no one sits in the same tier as Roman Reigns, which makes him the ideal opponent for The Original Bro.

Wrestling a megastar like Reigns in a championship match would elevate his stock multiple times over and give fans a glimpse into what he can do as a singles competitor. Even if he loses, we have no doubt that he will go down grabbing the brass ring.

#1. Why Riddle shouldn't be Reigns' next challenger: WWE must strike when the Drew McIntyre iron is hot

Taking a look at the SmackDown roster, it's pretty clear that challengers for Roman Reigns are few and far between. However, Drew McIntyre is one name that makes a ton of sense as the man to knock him off his perch, but for some reason, WWE are holding off on him.

Given the reception fans gave McIntyre when he came to the rescue of RK-Bro, it became clear that they were fully behind him to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has been champion for nearly two years, so the time is right for a change. WWE would be wise to cash in on the hot challenger instead of giving other superstars like Riddle a title shot and keeping him waiting.

Edited by Prem Deshpande