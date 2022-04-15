2 reasons RK-Bro should become unified WWE Tag Team Champions & 2 they shouldn't

This past Monday on RAW, RK-Bro saw The Usos walk into their show and challenge them to a tag team title unification match. While they haven't accepted yet, the twins attacking them at the end of the show means they will be out for revenge soon.

RK-Bro are currently RAW Tag Team Champions, which is why Roman Reigns ordered The Usos to beat them and take their titles. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions will hope Randy Orton and Riddle accept their challenge so they can defeat them and add more gold to The Bloodline.

However, Orton and Riddle are no pushovers. In fact, they hold a victory over Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2021. As a result, there is every chance that the Bros end up becoming the Unified Tag Team Champions.

Here are two reasons why RK-Bro should become the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships, and two why they shouldn't.

#4. Why RK-Bro should unify the tag team titles: It would be a breakout moment for the duo

Randy Orton and Riddle have been one of WWE's best teams recently

RK-Bro are currently in their second reign as RAW Tag Team Champions. They are one of the hottest tag teams on the roster today and a benchmark for both brands' tag divisions.

However, they could take their star to the next level should they beat The Usos. The twins are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time, so they are illustrious and credible opponents.

Defeating The Usos would allow Randy Orton and Riddle to establish themselves as the team to beat. It would also give us some fresh matchups to watch.

#3. Why they shouldn't unify the titles: It would ruin The Usos' momentum

The Usos are simply red-hot right now

As good as RK-Bro has been, The Usos are the hottest tag team in wrestling today. They have been champions for a very long time now, and like their cousin have smashed almost every team they have faced.

WWE has to back the winning horse when it comes to momentous occasions like a championship unification. In this case, The Usos have to be crowned Unified Tag Team Champions. That will happen if they defeat RK-Bro and make a statement.

#2. Why they should unify the titles: It would lead to tension within The Bloodline

Roman Reigns boasted that he is a loving Tribal Chief on SmackDown this past week. However, we know from history that he is also ruthless and does not take kindly to failure.

In the past, he has admonished his cousins for failing to follow his orders. He has even beaten Jey Uso with a steel chair because he was displeased with him. The chances of him attacking The Usos if they fail to beat RK-Bro are pretty high.

There is no doubt that The Bloodline's implosion will happen at some point. The first cracks can appear if Randy Orton and Riddle end up winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

#1. Why they shouldn't unify the titles: The Bloodline holding all the gold would create history

The flip side of the previous point also makes a case for itself. The Bloodline is on a tear right now thanks to Roman Reigns and The Usos. The former currently holds two titles, which gives the latter an opportunity to follow in his footsteps.

The Usos defeating Randy Orton and Riddle for the RAW Tag Team Championships would make The Bloodline an all-time great faction. In addition, it will make whoever defeats them for the gold megastars without question.

Edited by Anirudh