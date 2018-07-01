Rebooking WrestleMania 29

keegandimitrijevic7 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 6.41K // 01 Jul 2018, 00:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 29 is remembered for one match, The Undertaker vs CM Punk. WrestleMania 29 looked great on paper, but the delivery was the contrary.

We witnessed "Once in a Lifetime" twice and The Rock endorsing John Cena at the conclusion.

Some of the matches were great to put on the WrestleMania card, but the quality of the matches wasn't as expected.

WrestleMania 29 will be rebooked in its entirety.

Dolph Ziggler vs Chris Jericho

Ziggler taking on Jericho at SummerSlam 2012

In August of 2012, Chris Jericho had his contract terminated after losing to Dolph Ziggler the night after SummerSlam. Roughly six months later, "Y2J" made a shocking return at the 2013 Royal Rumble and had a great performance by entering at number two and lasting forty-seven minutes before being eliminated by "The Showoff".

It seemed that if WWE were going to plan Chris Jericho vs Dolph Ziggler III at WrestleMania 29 with a satisfying conclusion. Instead, We had "Y2J" against Fandango and Dolph Ziggler teaming up with Big E Langston against Team Hell No.

If given twenty-five minutes, Jericho and Ziggler could've put on a WrestleMania classic

Winner: Dolph Ziggler