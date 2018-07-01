Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rebooking WrestleMania 29

keegandimitrijevic7
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6.41K   //    01 Jul 2018, 00:49 IST

Image result for wrestlemania 29

WrestleMania 29 is remembered for one match, The Undertaker vs CM Punk. WrestleMania 29 looked great on paper, but the delivery was the contrary.

We witnessed "Once in a Lifetime" twice and The Rock endorsing John Cena at the conclusion.

Some of the matches were great to put on the WrestleMania card, but the quality of the matches wasn't as expected.

WrestleMania 29 will be rebooked in its entirety.

Dolph Ziggler vs Chris Jericho


Image result for dolph ziggler vs chris jericho
Ziggler taking on Jericho at SummerSlam 2012

In August of 2012, Chris Jericho had his contract terminated after losing to Dolph Ziggler the night after SummerSlam. Roughly six months later, "Y2J" made a shocking return at the 2013 Royal Rumble and had a great performance by entering at number two and lasting forty-seven minutes before being eliminated by "The Showoff".

It seemed that if WWE were going to plan Chris Jericho vs Dolph Ziggler III at WrestleMania 29 with a satisfying conclusion. Instead, We had "Y2J" against Fandango and Dolph Ziggler teaming up with Big E Langston against Team Hell No.

If given twenty-five minutes, Jericho and Ziggler could've put on a WrestleMania classic

Winner: Dolph Ziggler


Page 1 of 6 Next
Wrestlemania 34 CM Punk
4 underrated WrestleMania matches
RELATED STORY
5 things you might not know about WrestleMania 29
RELATED STORY
5 Best pay-per-view matches of John Cena
RELATED STORY
7 Dream Singles matches for the Rock at WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
10 WrestleMania Entrances for the Ages
RELATED STORY
5 greatest WrestleMania promo videos
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars with Surprisingly Bad Wrestlemania Records
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Whose WrestleMania Debut Deserves a Do-Over
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WrestleMania 35 logo revealed
RELATED STORY
10 WrestleMania Followup Pay-Per-Views with WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us