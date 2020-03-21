Recent Champion moves to SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 36

The former Champion is now confirmed to wrestle on the blue brand after moving from RAW.

He made his return to SmackDown on this week's edition.

WWE often moves Superstars from one brand to the other even after the WWE Draft or the Superstar Shake-Up if they find an opportunity to use him/her better elsewhere. This has happened once again, just two weeks before WrestleMania 36.

Mojo Rawley, who was the 24/7 Champion recently, has permanently moved to SmackDown from RAW. WWE.com now has Rawley under the SmackDown brand, as you can see from the image below.

Rawley appeared on the March 20 episode of SmackDown, where WWE's newest signing and his good friend Robert Gronkowski, made his debut. Rawley introduced Gronk to the WWE Universe as the three-time SuperBowl winner is set to host the two-day WrestleMania 36 show.

At this week's SmackDown, Rawley and Gronkowski were confronted by King Corbin, who also happens to be a former NFL player, who tried to send out a warning to Gronk about WWE. Elias, who has been in a feud with Corbin, arrived with his guitar, and this distraction helped Rawley and Gronkowski put Corbin on the floor and get him out of the ring.

Rawley recently held the 24/7 title, winning it a few times before Riddick Moss won it from him on RAW last month.