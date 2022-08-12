WATCH: Recent Non-PG segments in WWE

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and that has been the case for a very long time now. It surpassed all its rivals towards the end of the 20th century and a major credit goes to its brash and in-your-face Attitude Era.

Fans could expect the unexpected during that time and hardly any segment was uncontroversial. However, as time has passed, the company has reduced such content and has focused on more kid-friendly products.

That doesn't mean that they have toned it down entirely. Even in the PG era, there have been quite a few segments that have led to it raising many eyebrows.

These WWE segments did not feel PG

The list of five segments we have chosen for the video above are:

Randy Orton kisses Stephanie McMahon

Eva Marie's wardrobe malfunction

Brie Bella kisses AJ Lee

Lana gets a massage

Eye for an eye

