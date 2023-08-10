Recent Rhea Ripley personal change needs to lead to former WWE star’s eventual return

Rhea Ripley has become one of the hottest stars in WWE over the past year, and most of her popularity comes from her chemistry with Dominik Mysterio.

The duo has become the company's most talked about couple, with many fans going as far as to claim that they feel bad for their real-life partners because of how close the two stars seem on screen.

Earlier today, Rhea Ripley announced on Instagram that she was now engaged to former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, who is now called Buddy Matthews in AEW.

This could be the catalyst to Murphy's eventual WWE return since it seems like he may be the only man who can split up this power couple. Both Ripley and Mysterio are current champions in WWE and are thriving together, so it makes no sense to break them up anytime soon without a solid reason.

Rhea Ripley could be treated in the same way as Lana and Rusev following their real-life engagement

Lana and Rusev announced their engagement in the middle of a storyline. WWE had to scrap the angle since the couple was actually against each other at the time and had new partners in the company.

Luckily, this scenario is very different, but it could lead to WWE making plans to break the couple up and look for a way to bring Buddy back into the fold so that he can overcome Rhea's Latino Heat.

The Judgment Day appears to be having some issues at the moment. It could lead to Ripley and Dominik walking out of the stable and working as a couple, which may later allow Murphy to make his return and make a difference.

Do you think Buddy Murphy will ever make his return to WWE following his current stint with AEW? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

