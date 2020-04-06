Recent signing crowned 24/7 Champion after chaotic brawl at WrestleMania 36

He has made history at his first WrestleMania, shocking the WWE Universe in the process.

It didn't take long for Gronk to pick up his first piece of gold.

This is the second time that the title has changed at WrestleMania

Rob Gronkowski has had his hands full over the past month. Between debuting on SmackDown and getting revealed as the host of WrestleMania, the multi-time Superbowl Champion looked to help keep the party pumping at the Performance Center this weekend.

Gronk was joined by his longtime friend and fellow WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley on the first night of the two-part extravaganza. The duo stood in the raven's perch watching several matches take place, reacting and pumping their fists throughout the show. However, R-Truth would end up joining them, hoping for a respite from the constant cat and mouse game between he and the rest of the WWE roster.

Well, R-Truth should've known better considering Mojo Rawley had recently lost the belt, and Rob Gronkowski is all about championships. Gronk rocked Truth with a shot to the chest before going for a pin. However, Mojo surprised him, sending him away in time to get the pin and the title.

Luckily for Gronk, he had another opportunity on night two.

Rob Gronkowski is the new 24/7 Champion

Halfway through the second night of WrestleMania Mojo Rawley ran through the ring area, hoping to escape a long line of challengers. They managed to catch up to him, leading to a large group (at least 10+, which is definitely against the guidelines) of WWE Superstars brawling below the raven's perch.

This gave Gronkowski the opportunity he needed to dive onto the competitors, knocking everyone out. After pinning Mojo Rawley, Rob Gronkowski escaped the Performance Center as the new WWE 24/7 Champion.