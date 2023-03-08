Recently repackaged superstar, former NXT Women's Champion - 5 WWE women who could win the 2023 Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is just four months away. With how rapidly things move in World Wrestling Entertainment, the epic event will be here in no time, which is good news for fans in England.

The United Kingdom will be home to Money in the Bank for the first time ever on July 1st, 2023. The Saturday event will take place live from the O2 Arena in front of thousands of excited fans.

While nothing has been announced for the premium live event, two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are almost guaranteed to take place. One of the bouts will feature male superstars while the other will showcase some of the best female athletes in the promotion.

It isn't clear who will be holding the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championships come July. Bianca Belair, Asuka, or somebody else could dominate RAW while Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, or another superstar could run SmackDown.

Regardless, they'll be on the lookout for whoever can win the big-time bout. Holding the Money in the Bank briefcase is a game changer and could lead to a title switch. Which female star may win the epic match?

Below are five WWE women who could win the 2023 Money in the Bank match.

#5. Money in the Bank could elevate Raquel Rodriguez to the next level

Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is the most powerful female superstar in WWE. She first joined World Wrestling Entertainment via NXT & the Mae Young Classic, but later moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

While her main roster career has been relatively short, she's still managed to find success. She and Aliyah captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together. Rodriguez also held both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles while on the black & gold brand.

Given her past success, Raquel receiving a big push on the main roster feels inevitable. A solid way to transition her to the top of the card is by having Rodriguez win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Given her babyface status, she may even cash in the contract in an honorable way, alerting her opponent beforehand.

#4. Candice LeRae is yet to hold a singles title in WWE

Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae is a beloved WWE star. She started with the company on NXT and the Mae Young Classic. Over time, she captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles before allowing her contract with the company to expire while focusing on becoming a new mother. She returned in 2022.

LeRae's return to WWE last year saw her immediately join the main roster. Candice has since become a staple on Monday Night RAW. While she's managed to win several bouts and stand out, Candice is yet to win a title on the main roster.

The Poison Pixie could change that by winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She's battled in dangerous stipulation bouts in the past and has proven to be crafty when necessary. Don't overlook Candice as a potential briefcase winner.

#3. Liv Morgan could become a two-time Ms. Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan as SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan is one of the top stars on WWE SmackDown. She's evolved a lot throughout her tenure within the company, joining the promotion with no training almost a decade ago and going on to become one of the top champions in 2022.

The Miracle Kid is no stranger to Money in the Bank. She had an incredible showing at last year's event. Not only did Liv win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but she went on to successfully cash in that very same night.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion eventually lost the title back to Ronda Rousey, the same woman she defeated for it. Still, Liv undoubtedly wants to return to the title picture. She could do so by becoming a two-time Money in the Bank winner.

#2. Piper Niven has all the tools to be a champion

francesca. @moneemorgan piper niven’s return and showing! the women’s division has been put back on notice!! piper niven’s return and showing! the women’s division has been put back on notice!! https://t.co/5GJUdvAkpP

Piper Niven is a powerful Scottish superstar currently on the Monday Night RAW brand. Her initial entryway into WWE came via the Mae Young Classic and then the now-defunct NXT UK brand, where she was seemingly poised for superstardom.

Unfortunately, Niven spent quite a bit of time as "Doudrop" on the main roster. The gimmick and new ring name never quite worked. While she was still a fantastic wrestler, fans breathed a sigh of relief when she returned to her Piper Niven name beginning at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The powerful superstar could be a great choice to win the Women's Money in the Bank contract. She's beaten up and intimidated many of RAW's top stars, including Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim. Piper could be on the path to being champion and winning the briefcase will all but guarantee that it happens.

#1. Chelsea Green's return could be solidified with a major win

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Fightful reports there’s a very positive reception within WWE towards Chelsea Green’s return already. Fightful reports there’s a very positive reception within WWE towards Chelsea Green’s return already. https://t.co/8Iocts9NZH

Chelsea Green is one of the more annoying and frustrating superstars in WWE, which makes her a tremendous heel. The self-absorbed egomaniac spent some time on NXT with Robert Stone before seemingly being groomed for stardom on SmackDown.

Unfortunately, the talented Canadian star barely flirted with the main roster before being released. Thankfully, however, she returned to WWE in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match and has become a staple on Monday Night RAW in the weeks since.

Given that Green's "Karen" character is already a hit, she could be in line for a major push on WWE television. If her unbearable & obnoxious persona went on to win Money in the Bank, she could generate a lot of heat from the audience. It worked for Carmella; it may work for Chelsea too.

