Record-breaking WWE champion gets injured and ruled out of WrestleMania 41? 3 possible outcomes for Jimmy Uso's RAW match

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is set to feature a huge first-time-ever match as Jimmy Uso will stand across the ring from Gunther. The Ring General has been on a dominant run on The Road to WrestleMania. However, he will face a daunting task as Jimmy will come out to defend his brother Jey Uso's honor on the red brand.

The World Heavyweight Champion has made it his mission to make Jey Uso's life hell before their match at WrestleMania 41. With Jimmy Uso being his next opponent, let's look at three ways the upcoming match could go:

#1. Gunther injures Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

With Gunther hellbent on inflicting damage on Jey Uso, The Ring General could injure Jimmy Uso to play mind games with his WrestleMania 41 opponent. The Austrian star has tried to break Jey's spirits on multiple occasions, but the latter has continued to soldier on. However, Gunther injuring the record-breaking Tag Team Champion during their match could be the breaking point for Jey.

Gunther can also take help from Ludwig Kaiser in his evil plan. This would also put Jey Uso at a disadvantage in their WrestleMania 41 match as The Ring General could rely upon Kaiser to help him again, but the Royal Rumble winner won't have anyone by his side.

#2. Jimmy Uso picks up a surprising win on WWE RAW

While most expect Gunther to get the win, Jimmy Uso could shock the WWE Universe by picking up a win over The Ring General. Jimmy has been trying to establish himself as a singles star, and what better way to do that than to get a win over the World Heavyweight Champion?

Jimmy's win could be a huge morale booster for Jey, who seems to be doubtful ahead of the biggest match of his career.

#3. Jey Uso causes DQ

Jey Uso and Gunther have been going back and forth over the last few weeks, with The Ring General attacking his WrestleMania 41 opponent at every opportunity. Jey could do the same on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

The Royal Rumble winner attacking the World Heavyweight Champion during his scheduled match against Jimmy would send a message that Jey is not afraid to take the fight to the champion. The YEET Master and Jimmy could double-team Gunther and get one back at the Austrian for the last few sneak attacks he has tried on Uso. This could also set up a tag team match between The Usos and Imperium.

