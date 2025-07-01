Record-breaking WWE champion to quit The Judgment Day soon because of one major reason? Possibility explored

The Judgment Day is currently in celebration mode after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship. The duo defeated The New Day on this week’s episode of RAW to hold the belt together for the second time in their career. While the heel faction is celebrating this win, a new development alongside it could make Raquel Rodriguez quit The Judgment Day.

Ad

Big Mami Cool is a record-breaking four-time Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Liv Morgan. However, since The Miracle Kid is out with a shoulder injury right now, General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were thinking about making Rodriguez relinquish the doubles gold.

After winning the World Tag Team Championship, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh spoke to the GMs regarding the matter. The Prince proposed that Roxanne Perez could step up to fill Morgan’s place and hold the tag titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the GMs agreed to this, but also announced a title match defense for Perez and Rodriguez at Evolution 2. Moreover, they made the stipulation a Fatal Four Way involving teams from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

While The Judgment Day would retain the Women’s Tag Team Championship owing to this move, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez now have a mammoth task ahead of them. Additionally, Big Mami Cool wasn’t even consulted before Balor spoke to the General Managers.

In case the reigning champs lose the gold at Evolution 2, there is a chance that Rodriguez could leave The Judgment Day in frustration. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

The Judgment Day gets its newest member on WWE RAW

This week’s episode of RAW showcased a backstage segment of The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor were looking highly pleased holding the Intercontinental Championship and the World Tag Team Championship, respectively. They were also joined by Roxanne Perez, who was putting the Women’s Tag Team Championship belt around her waist.

Ad

When Raquel Rodriguez entered the room, The Prince spoke to her and explained that he did what he did so that she could keep the doubles gold. After Big Mami Cool was pacified, Balor asked all members of The Judgment Day to vote on whether they would make Roxanne Perez a part of the crew.

Rodriguez opposed replacing Liv Morgan and said that The Miracle Kid could be back in a few weeks and is actively doing rehab sessions after her shoulder surgery. But the former Demon King convinced the four-time Women’s Tag Team Champion that he had suffered a shoulder injury in the past, and it takes a very long time to heal.

Ad

The World Tag Team Champions voted in favor of including Roxy in the faction. Dom said that he would consult Morgan before voting, but Balor said that he should make his partner proud and make his own decisions. The IC Champion thought for a while and then voted yes, following which Rodriguez also gave in.

Expand Tweet

While Big Mami Cool isn’t completely on board with the idea, The Prodigy has already shown her loyalty on last week’s episode of RAW as well as Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see how the two of them fare in their maiden title defense at Evolution 2025 in a Fatal Four match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action