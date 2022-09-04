"Regrets" - WWE Official gives an update following assault at the hands of Ronda Rousey  

WWE official Adam Pearce was attacked by Ronda Rousey on SmackDown after he made it clear that it wasn't his choice to lift her suspension.

The former Women's Champion wasn't in the mood to debate with Pearce and instead attacked the official and locked him in an arm bar.

With Clash at the Castle taking place last night in Cardiff, Wales, the situation surrounding Rousey was silent until earlier today when Adam Pearce tweeted out his thoughts publicly.

Pearce did try to apologize for what he said about Rousey before the attack, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet still went ahead with the assault.

Will Ronda Rousey be suspended by WWE for a second time following her attack on Adam Pearce?

It is clear that this is part of a storyline between Pearce and Rousey moving forward now since the WWE official has developed a character that goes against the former Women's Champion.

Rousey's attack on Pearce was against WWE rules and should result in a suspension since he is an official and not an active talent. With Extreme Rules coming up, it's unclear what the story could be with Rousey, but she may be kept away from the Women's Championship picture and Pearce may decide to deal with the attack differently.

Charlotte Flair is also rumored to be making her return shortly and since Rousey and Flair have some unfinished business, she would be the perfect woman to bring back for revenge.

Suspending Rousey for a second time wouldn't benefit the company, but pushing her into a storyline where the authority is against her could be an intriguing idea.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will be suspended by Adam Pearce? Have your say in the comments section below!

