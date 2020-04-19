Released 2-time Champion warns he'll "steal every WWE move" and use it on the indies

Former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis recently took to Twitter and shared an interesting tweet. Kanellis was recently released by WWE, along with his wife Maria Kanellis, and a string of other Superstars.

Kanellis put out a warning that he will steal every WWE move and then use it on the independent circuit. This could also be an indication that we just might see Kanellis wrestling on the indie scene. Check out the tweet below:

I’m going to steal every @WWE move and use it on the indies. You have been warned. — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) April 18, 2020

Kanellis made a name for himself in a string of independent promotions, as well as major companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, before making his way to WWE in 2017, alongside his wife Maria. Longtime fans of Maria might be aware that she was a mainstay in WWE back in 2004-10. She competed in the 2004 WWE Diva Search as well.

After a brief stint on the main roster, Mike and Maria were moved to WWE 205 Live. Last year, the duo moved to WWE RAW. Both Superstars were involved in a WWE 24/7 title storyline, with Mike winning the belt on 2 occasions. The couple had reportedly asked for their release in early 2019. Maria had denied that she did anything of that sort. A short while before they started appearing on RAW, it was reported that Mike and Maria had signed multi-year contracts with WWE.