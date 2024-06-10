Released star to return to WWE after 798 days for an emotional reunion? Exploring the possibility

NXT Battleground turned out to be a night to forget for WWE star Wes Lee. Not only did he fail to capture the NXT North American Championship in his triple threat match against Joe Coffey and the champion, Obe Femi, but he was also attacked backstage in a three-on-one assault by Gallus.

Wes Lee might need some help moving forward, and WWE could potentially bring back Nash Carter, reuniting the duo for the first time in nearly 800 days since Carter was let go in April 2022. Lee and Carter signed with the Stamford-based company in 2020 and formed the tag team MSK, enjoying a successful run and winning the NXT Tag Team Championships twice.

However, their run as a tag team was cut short when WWE decided to fire Nash Carter following allegations of misconduct made by his former wife. It will be interesting to see if the company intends to reunite the popular team moving forward.

The Rascalz reunion

Before Wes Lee and Nash Carter signed with WWE, they were part of the popular faction The Rascalz, alongside Trey Miguel. The trio had a successful run on IMPACT Wrestling.

After Carter was released in 2022, he and Miguel resumed their partnership and are currently part of the TNA roster. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to sign them both and reunite The Rascalz. This could even potentially spark a rivalry between The Rascalz and Gallus moving forward.

The relationship between WWE and TNA continues to grow

The successful partnership between the two popular wrestling promotions in recent times has been evident, especially with the current TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace, being showcased to the wider wrestling audience.

This healthy partnership could continue moving forward, and there's a possibility that the Stamford-based company might want to bring Nash Carter and Trey Miguel for a program with Wes Lee.

NXT's tag team division needs to be bolstered

The NXT tag team division currently feels a bit stale, and the addition of new teams could bring a fresh dynamic to the division. This could also mean more stars get to shine on the developmental brand before their eventual move to the main roster.

Signing The Rascalz from TNA and teaming them up with Wes Lee could be the right move forward, providing numerous fresh matchups and engaging stories in the future.

