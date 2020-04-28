Never say never

In what was a dark day in WWE history, the company was forced to release a lot of Superstars and furlough many of its producers as well. Kurt Angle, Rusev, and The Good Brothers were some of the big names that were let go. The list also included Maria Kanellis and her husband, Mike Bennett.

The former Slammy Award winner for Diva of the Year has been active on social media and recently started a new podcast named Non-Essential Wrestlers with her husband. Just like last week, Maria Kanellis was having a Q&A on Twitter and responded to a fan who asked if she would return to WWE one day.

The former 24/7 Champion said 'Never say never' and would consider returning one day. She also went on to say she is currently focused on providing a stable life for her children. You can see her response below.

Never say never but my main objective in my future is consistency and stability for my children. #nonessentialwrestler https://t.co/1KiAqcJteb — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 28, 2020

Maria Kanellis in WWE

Maria made her debut in WWE way back in 2005 and made a name for herself in promotions like Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA. She is also a former TNA Knockouts Champion.

She returned to WWE in 2017 and went on to win the WWE 24/7 Championship pinning her husband, Mike Bennett.