Released Superstar takes a jibe at WWE, heaps praise on AEW

Slater vs Mahal/AEW

Heath Slater was one of the many former WWE Superstars who were released by the company owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The former multi-time Tag Team Champion was on Lillian Garcia's podcast and talked about a variety of topics.

Slater revealed that he is in a positive state of mind and is looking forward to the opportunities ahead of him. He spoke about the fact that he has never wrestled anywhere other than WWE and it is a chance for him to explore other options.

Heath Slater takes jibe at WWE

The One-Man-Band talked about the restrictions he faced while in WWE and that no such restrictions will be there anymore, and he will be able to do what he wants. Slater also praised other top companies while sarcastically asking if he could name those companies on the podcast - as WWE Superstars are not allowed to name rival companies on-air.

Here is what Heath Slater said:

'I've never been in any other federation, can we say them over here? (laughs). You know, AEW is amazing stuff, good people there. I like that. TNA, doing good things there. ROH has so much good talent coming from there. NWA is even back with their old school look. There are so many cool things out there that you can do.

(Please credit Chasing Glory and interlink the article if you use the quotes)