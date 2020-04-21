Released Superstar teases interesting new gimmick with new look; takes shot at WWE

The former Superstar teases a new character

Last Wednesday on April 15, several Superstars were released by WWE as a part of budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among those released was also RAW Superstar EC3.

The former Top One Percent of WWE recently took to Twitter to post a video that shows that he has undergone a drastic change in appearance as he can be seen donning a beard and a much shorter hairdo.

Unpleasant Truth (the red pill)⠀

I am not the top 1%⠀

The Top 1% is a character that could garner a reaction, to entertain you and its a character I could do better than anyone else

It was a reality that I was simply imitating pic.twitter.com/NqX5ivVKFV — essential character III (@therealec3) April 21, 2020

EC3 wrote that he was never the Top One Percent, the moniker that was given to him, as the Top One Percent is a character that could garner a reaction or entertain the audience. However, he added that it was a character that he could do better than anyone else but it was "a reality that he was simply imitating".

He also seemingly took a shot at WWE by saying that the pro-wrestling industry does have a 'true top 1%' that is a 'power hierarchy' and a 'charlatan's cabal'. He further complained about the lack of creative control.

But in this industry there is a true top 1%⠀

A power hierarchy

A charlatan’s cabal who have entered us into their creative totalitarianism

they abhor free speech

punish you for revealing your true self — essential character III (@therealec3) April 21, 2020

EC3 also stated that he accepts the fact that he was released from the company due to the 'world wide pandemic' and asked the fans if they do too. He then finished his statement with a warning and asking the fans to 'free' themselves and also shared a website whose landing page displays a countdown clock with his new merchandise.

and they wash their hands of you when a world wide pandemic affects their bottom line

I accept that



Do you?⠀

Reject their narrative

Reject their falsification of history

Reject their commands for obedience

Free yourself



You have been warned#FreeEC3 #Raw — essential character III (@therealec3) April 21, 2020

EC3 was a contestant in season three of NXT when the Black and Gold brand was a game show. After leaving NXT, he went to Impact Wrestling where he was introduced as the nephew of Dixie Carter and later became a two-time Impact World Heavyweight Champion and a Grand Champion.

He returned to WWE NXT in 2018 and was later drafted to the RAW brand in 2019. During his time in WWE, he won the 24/7 Championship on four occasions.