Released Superstar teases interesting new gimmick with new look; takes shot at WWE
- This might become the former Superstar's new character when he appears on another promotion.
- The Superstar was involved in several back and forths for the 24/7 Championship in WWE.
Last Wednesday on April 15, several Superstars were released by WWE as a part of budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among those released was also RAW Superstar EC3.
The former Top One Percent of WWE recently took to Twitter to post a video that shows that he has undergone a drastic change in appearance as he can be seen donning a beard and a much shorter hairdo.
EC3 wrote that he was never the Top One Percent, the moniker that was given to him, as the Top One Percent is a character that could garner a reaction or entertain the audience. However, he added that it was a character that he could do better than anyone else but it was "a reality that he was simply imitating".
He also seemingly took a shot at WWE by saying that the pro-wrestling industry does have a 'true top 1%' that is a 'power hierarchy' and a 'charlatan's cabal'. He further complained about the lack of creative control.
EC3 also stated that he accepts the fact that he was released from the company due to the 'world wide pandemic' and asked the fans if they do too. He then finished his statement with a warning and asking the fans to 'free' themselves and also shared a website whose landing page displays a countdown clock with his new merchandise.
EC3 was a contestant in season three of NXT when the Black and Gold brand was a game show. After leaving NXT, he went to Impact Wrestling where he was introduced as the nephew of Dixie Carter and later became a two-time Impact World Heavyweight Champion and a Grand Champion.
He returned to WWE NXT in 2018 and was later drafted to the RAW brand in 2019. During his time in WWE, he won the 24/7 Championship on four occasions.