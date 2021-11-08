3 Recently released WWE stars who would be perfect for AEW & 3 who'd be great for IMPACT Wrestling 

The most recent lot of WWE releases came as a shock to one and all. There had already been multiple releases throughout the course of the year, and nobody saw them coming until the first internet rumors surfaced.

Well, it so happens now that many former WWE stars are now without employment. Some of them may soon call AEW their new home and others may choose to plant their flag in IMPACT Wrestling. Others, like Eva Marie, may choose to move away from the wrestling business, considering she's an established actor.

So, which promotion is the best fit for which former WWE star? Let's look at six names and see what may fit them best.

If you disagree, please sound off in the comments below.

#6 & #5 Lady Scarlett and Karrion Kross would do far better in AEW than their recent WWE run!

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



Unfortunately, it seems So @WWE KarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 get to be a duo again - and whoever picks them up has one of the hottest acts in the biz.Unfortunately, it seems @WWE is sometimes intent on trying to reinvent the wheel. So @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 get to be a duo again - and whoever picks them up has one of the hottest acts in the biz.Unfortunately, it seems @WWE is sometimes intent on trying to reinvent the wheel. https://t.co/NPOE6AL9xW

It is absolutely puzzling that WWE allowed a legitimate money act in Karrion Kross and Lady Scarlett to slip through their fingers. As the title implies, this author believes that these two could be an even bigger act in AEW than they were in NXT. Tony Khan is likely to see the potential that Bruce Prichard could not.

Reverting to his Killer Kross character, that first put him on the map in IMPACT Wrestling, the man is likely to be a future AEW TNT/World Champion. He's the perfect package in terms of look, size, and work. Throw in Lady Scarlett or even Scarlett Bordeaux as his valet and you have the making of a fabulous pair.

It's a shame that they were split up when Karrion Kross was brought up to RAW. If they do get lapped up by Tony Khan, they should definitely be presented as a pair.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das