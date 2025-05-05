Released WWE Superstar Braun Strowman to be replaced with 42-year-old debuting superstar? Potential explored

Braun Strowman is one of the most successful giants to ever set foot inside a WWE ring. The Monster of All Monsters was released from the Stamford-based promotion a few days ago. Strowman's place on the roster could be taken by a debuting Jeff Cobb, who recently left New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Jeff Cobb is a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and a former NJPW World Television Champion. He wrestled his last match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku, where he failed to beat the legend. He announced his departure from NJPW in April.

Cobb might make his WWE debut soon and receive similar booking to Braun Strowman. The former strongman was one of the hottest stars in WWE during the late 2010s and even became Universal Champion during the pandemic era. The 42-year-old might receive similar opportunities and make his name in the main event scene as a dominant force.

Jeff Cobb could feud with fellow powerhouses like Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, and Rusev, who recently returned to WWE. There has been no confirmation on Cobb's WWE signing. However, reports have indicated that he has inked a deal with the wrestling juggernaut.

As of now, the abovementioned scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. It will be interesting to see the former IWGP Tag Team Champion in a WWE ring if he decides to join the promotion.

Braun Strowman sent a cryptic message after his WWE exit

Braun Strowman was let go by WWE for the second time as part of the latest round of talent releases. Many fans were shocked to see Strowman depart the company, as he was recently featured in a notable storyline with Jacob Fatu.

Strowman had been feuding with Fatu for the past few months. The two even met in a number one contenders Last Man Standing match for the United States Championship on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

After his shocking release from the company, The Monster of All Monsters sent a cryptic message to fans on X, hinting at his in-ring retirement. He also shared a picture from his latest vacation.

"I might just retire here!!!!!" Strowman wrote.

Fans are excited to see what's next in Strowman's wrestling career. Will he join a top American promotion? Only time will tell.

