WWE let go of over 30 personnel as a cost-cutting measure

On April 15th, 2020, WWE were forced to let go of a whole host of personnel, both in-ring and backstage, as a cost-cutting measure due to the prevalent conditions. This included some big names such as Rusev, Kurt Angle, Finlay, Drake Maverick, EC3, among others. However, the two names that shocked the fans when they saw them on the list of released Superstars were that of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Since then, Karl Anderson has teased a return to NJPW several times on social media. Today, he posted a montage from his time in Japan, further fueling rumors of his return to the place where he became a world-renowned name.

Karl Anderson's time at NJPW

Luke Gallows (L) and Karl Anderson during their time at New Japan Pro Wrestling

Karl Anderson made his NJPW debut back in 2008 and was a part of the tag team called Bad Intentions with Giant Bernard (Matt Bloom, head trainer at NXT fka A-Train/Tensai). The highlight of his time at NJPW was when he was a part of the Bullet Club, where he would eventually start tagging with Luke Gallows. Anderson is a four-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, three of which were with Gallows.

Now that Karl Anderson is a free agent, it makes sense for him to return to the place where he became a household name. Although there is no confirmation on this, Luke Gallows too could follow his tag team partner back to Japan and reunite with the Bullet Club in the coming months.

WWE surprisingly release Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

The WWE Universe were shocked to see the names of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the list of released personnel, especially given the fact that both of them heavily featured in the build-up to AJ Styles' WrestleMania match against The Undertaker. In fact, they even appeared at 'Mania when The Good Brothers attempted, although unsuccessfully, to take out The Phenom during the Boneyard Match.

The OC were just beginning to gather some momentum as a faction and it was assumed that they would play a major part in WWE's post-'Mania period.