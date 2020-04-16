Released WWE Superstar puts in a special request to fans

WWE released a number of Superstars and furloughed a lot of its producers on April 15.

One such Superstar who was released has put in a special request for the WWE Universe.

WWE released a huge number of Superstars

April 15, 2020, will be remembered as a sad day in WWE history as the company had to let go of a lot of their talents to reduce costs due to the coronavirus pandemic. A huge number of notable Superstars such as Rusev, Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and backstage producers such as Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Lance Storm, and Scott Armstrong were released by WWE.

Many Superstars have taken to social media where they have expressed their sadness at being let go while others have shown gratitude to WWE for being able to perform in whatever capacity they could. One such released Superstar is No Way Jose who has put in a special request to the fans.

Jose has asked the WWE Universe to post pictures that they have clicked with him at any event or Meet & Greet. Jose added that those pictures will make him smile and thanked the fans in prior.

The WWE Universe did accept his request and many have reacted on the tweet by posting pictures they took with him. You can see them on the thread.

It’s late, but these pics are making me smile. If we ever took a picture, in @WWENXT, @WWE, meet&greet, @WWECommunity event or randomly can you post it here? Thanks! — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 16, 2020

No Way Jose in WWE

No Way Jose has been a mainstay in WWE for nearly five years. Jose made his debut on NXT in 2015 and was involved in several notable feuds.

He quickly became popular with the NXT Universe for his upbeat entrance music to which he entered while dancing to it. He left the Black and Gold brand in 2018 and made his debut on the RAW episode post-WrestleMania 34.

Although he was with the company for a fairly long time, he did not win any championship.