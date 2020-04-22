Released WWE Superstar reacts to Rob Gronkowski rejoining the NFL

Rob Gronkowski leaps back to the NFL

In a pretty surprising turn of events, recently retired NFL tight end and current WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski was traded by the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick in the NFL draft. Gronkowski had recently signed on with WWE in March, reportedly bringing him in for a handful of matches.

While Gronkowski hasn't had an official bout in the ring, he managed to walk away with the 24/7 Championship on night two of WrestleMania 36. However, with the announcement that he'd be returning to the gridiron later this year, the WWE Universe is wondering what's next for the title he currently carries.

Well, one of the former WWE Superstars that was released on "Black Wednesday" last week took the opportunity to make a light-hearted remark and, possibly, make a case to get his job back.

No Way Jose takes a crack at Gronkowski's return to NFL

Soon after news broke about Gronkowski's trade to the Tampa Bay Bucs, WWE congratulated him on his return to football. If he manages to hold the title all the way to the NFL season, it's possible that we could see the belt trade hands in the middle of a professional football game.

No Way Jose took the opportunity to poke fun at the whole situation, asking if there's a spot on the roster now.

Sooooooo, roster spot opening up? Asking for a friend 😂 — Levis ⁷ (@WWENoWayJose) April 22, 2020

We haven't seen Gronkowski since the night he won the 24/7 Championship, so who knows, maybe there's a spot for the former Conga Line Leader after all?